Major tech companies including Meta’s Facebook, Elon Musk’s X, Google’s YouTube, and TikTok have pledged to take more robust measures in tackling online hate speech as part of an updated voluntary code of conduct. The revised code, which aligns with the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), marks a significant shift in the way tech platforms combat harmful content on their networks.

The European Commission welcomed the move, highlighting the importance of holding these platforms accountable for content shared by their users. Henna Virkkunen, EU Commissioner for Tech, emphasised that in Europe, there is no place for illegal hate, whether online or offline.

"I welcome the stakeholders' commitment to a strengthened Code of Conduct under the Digital Services Act," Virkkunen said.

The updated code also includes a diverse range of tech companies as signatories. In addition to the prominent platforms like Facebook, X, and YouTube, other tech giants such as Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and TikTok have committed to complying with the new guidelines. The voluntary code, originally established in May 2016, now integrates specific provisions that require companies to adopt stricter measures in addressing hate speech online.

Key commitments in the revised code include providing not-for-profit or public entities with expertise in illegal hate speech the ability to monitor how tech companies review hate speech reports. Companies must now assess at least two-thirds of the hate speech notices they receive from these entities within 24 hours.

Furthermore, the tech companies will implement automatic detection tools designed to reduce the prevalence of harmful content on their platforms. They have also agreed to offer more transparency regarding the role of recommendation systems, as well as the organic and algorithmic reach of illegal content before it is removed.

One of the key aspects of the updated code involves greater accountability through the publication of country-level data on the types of hate speech encountered. The data will be broken down according to categories such as race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, and sexual orientation. This will allow regulators and the public to gain deeper insight into the scope of the issue and the effectiveness of the platforms' measures.