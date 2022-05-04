Facebook’s e-commerce bet stumbles as Meta looks to revamp its ads business

After making the necessary changes to both his Instagram and Facebook accounts, linking them to his product catalog in Shopify and getting approval to sell, Mr. Olaniran struggled to get all of his items to appear in the shop. He said he never figured out how to get changes to his product catalog to show up. “You would think that there would be some sort of accessible method of support, but after trying to solve the issue myself, it really became apparent that it’s really the exact opposite," he said. Meta said businesses can get support in a number of ways and pointed to an online help center.