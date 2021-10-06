Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence on whistleblower testimony, media reports

In a memo sent to employees that he reshared on Facebook, Mr. Zuckerberg wrote that he waited to address employees and the public until after two recent Congressional hearings. Those focused on how Instagram affects teenagers’ mental health, including a hearing Tuesday with a whistleblower who provided internal documents that provided the foundation for The Wall Street Journal’s Facebook Files series. The series shows how the company’s moderation rules favor elites; how its algorithms foster discord; and how drug cartels and human traffickers use its services openly.