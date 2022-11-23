Facebook’s most popular posts were trash. Here is how it cleaned up5 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 09:52 PM IST
Third-quarter content report shows only one in the top 20 posts qualified as engagement bait
Earlier this year, Meta Platforms Inc. quietly convened a war room of staffers to address a critical problem: virtually all of Facebook’s top-ranked content was spammy, oversexualized or generally what the company classified as regrettable.