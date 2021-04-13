The Oversight Board was announced early last year and became operational from October 2020. It is currently looking into Facebook’s decision to ban former US President Donald Trump from its platforms, a decision on which is expected soon. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg had said that the Board is meant to be a “Supreme Court" for Facebook and Instagram, and the company has pledged to abide by the Board’s decision on subjects of moderation.

