FaceTime in iOS 26 pauses video calls if it detects nudity: Here's all you need to know

Apple's new iOS 26 update was announced at WWDC 2025 and is all set to be introduced with the new iPhone range later in the year. The new update brought a fresh new design called Liquid Glass, along with major updates to other Apple apps like Messages, Wallet, CarPlay among others. However, there is a new feature inside the popular FaceTime app on iOS 26 which is only now being revealed.

In the iOS 26 beta, FaceTime will freeze your video and audio if it detects someone undressing during a call, 9to5Mac reported.

During the iOS 26 announcement, Apple had mentioned new family safety tools for child accounts, including the blocking of nudity.

“Communication Safety expands to intervene when nudity is detected in FaceTime video calls, and to blur out nudity in Shared Albums in Photos,” the company wrote in a blog post.

However, the new report suggests that this feature may be active for all users on the iOS 26 beta, not just child accounts. It is unclear whether this is an intended feature of the software or a bug within the beta version.

When nudity is detected during a video call, FaceTime on iOS 26 beta pauses the call and displays the following message: “Audio and video are pauses because you may be showing something sensitive. If you feel uncomfortable, you should end the call.”

The error message is followed by option to either resume the video call or end call.

Netizens react to Apple blocking nudity on FaceTime: One user on X while questioning how Apple was detecting nudity on video calls despite end to end encryption, wrote, “I thought end to end encrypted, how do they know that and also Beta 2 so that should be fixed in September no problem.”

“Now people will think apple has access to the content of the video call guess it's not their business .. no one asked for this .... Stupid idea” added another user.