Facing overheating iPhone 15? Here's how to solve it with iOS 17.0.3 update

Over the weekend, Apple explained that reports of iPhone 15s overheating were linked to multiple factors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These factors included particular app-related issues such as those with Instagram and Uber, background processing following data transfer, and unspecified glitches within iOS 17.

Today, the company released a fresh software update labeled as iOS 17.0.3, which includes release notes specifically addressing the issue of iPhones experiencing higher-than-anticipated temperatures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a security update detailing the fixes included in this patch, Apple identified and resolved two vulnerabilities that affected both iOS and iPadOS. The initial vulnerability was related to a kernel exploit that could potentially be abused by an attacker who had physical access to the device.

Apple mentioned, "it may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS prior to iOS 16.6."

The second issue addressed in the update related to a bug in libvpx, which had previously raised concerns and had been noted by CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency). This bug had the potential to enable remote attackers to take control of a device. It's worth noting that similar patches for the same libvpx bug had been recently implemented in applications such as Chrome and Firefox. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To get this update, you can verify and download the latest version through the Settings menu on your device. The update from Apple is approximately 400MB in size.

Although there were rumors circulating about potential hardware issues, potentially related to the iPhone 15's enhanced processor or the use of titanium components, Apple's official statements mainly attribute the problem to software-related issues. They also acknowledge the possibility of overheating when using USB-C chargers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It's important to highlight that Apple had previously issued a post-iPhone 15 launch patch to resolve data transfer issues that some new users had encountered. Furthermore, the company is presently in the beta testing phase for a more substantial update, iOS 17.1.

