Fake deals, real danger: Why influencers are falling prey to fraudsters
SummaryCyber fraud targeting influencers is on the rise, with scammers posing as brand representatives to gain access to sensitive information. Experts emphasize the need for influencers to verify offers and protect their data, as seen in recent incidents involving popular figures like Simran Malhotra.
Fake brand managers, false deals, access to private data, and all hell breaks loose. Common enough modus operandi of scamsters, but the twist is that they are now beginning to target influencers, exploiting their desperation to cut brand deals and maintain their public image and popularity on social media. Such influencers are easy prey for swindlers, given their contact details are publicly available so brands can easily connect with them.