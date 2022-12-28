Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Fake delivery executives scam with OTPs: Here’s how to prevent falling prey

Fake delivery executives scam with OTPs: Here’s how to prevent falling prey

1 min read . 11:40 AM ISTLivemint
For representation purpose.

  • Recently, several cases of fake delivery executives collecting OTPs from customers have been reported. Frauds and scammers tend to keep a check on customers who receive delivery packages very often and disguise themselves as delivery agents at the doorsteps of the customers to ask for the OTP.

With the rise in cybercrimes, businesses have become more aware and cautious about customer data. In order to provide more secure delivery to customers, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon have started One Time Password (delivery) process. However, frauds and scammers have managed to break this security and steal money from customers’ bank accounts.

Recently, several cases of fake delivery executives collecting OTPs from customers have been reported. Frauds and scammers tend to keep a check on customers who receive delivery packages very often and disguise themselves as delivery agents at the doorsteps of the customers to ask for the OTP.

Furthermore, they ask for the order amount stating that it is a cash on delivery. In case the customers refuse to receive the delivery package, they pretend as if they are cancelling the delivery. To finalise the cancellation of the order, scammers trick the customers and ask for OTP. Ultimately, after receiving the OTP they hack the cell phones of the customers and steal the money.

Moreover, frauds are also approaching the neighbours of the customers who are their target and ask for them to call the person and ask for OTPs.

Here is how to prevent fake OTP scam:

Do not share OTP with anyone.

Always verify the person whomsoever is asking for any sort of OTPs.

Make sure to open the delivery package before paying the money and confirming the delivery.

Do not trust anyone with links or websites asking for any kind of personal information.

Try to pay online using verified platforms to avoid scanning the QR codes on payment on delivery.

For years now, scammers have found that they can make millions of dollars conning people using a variety of online methods. The bottom line, law-enforcement officials say, is that if you ever find yourself transferring money online, either to or on behalf of someone you’ve never met—stop. Even if you know who you’re sending the money to, talk to them via telephone before you send the funds.

To recall, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), which tracks online crime, in 2021 received a record 847,376 complaints, representing $6.9 billion in potential losses. Criminals continue to target corporations with scams such as business email compromise and ransomware, but many of the scams also target individuals.

