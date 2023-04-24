Fake job scam alert! Amazon HR imposter steals ₹3.42 lakh in Mumbai. Here’s what happened3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 12:39 PM IST
- This was the case for a man from Mumbai who was recently duped out of around 4 lakhs while looking for a part-time job to earn some extra money. As per a report by the Indian Express, a man aged 33 and employed at a firm based in Andheri, Mumbai, fell for a job scam.
Job scams are unfortunately common in today's digital age, and many people end up falling prey to them. This was the case for a man from Mumbai who was recently duped out of around 4 lakhs while looking for a part-time job to earn some extra money.
