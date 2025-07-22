Fake ‘PAN 2.0’ scam alert: Government warns citizens against phishing emails — What you must know

The Government of India has issued a strong warning against a new phishing scam circulating via email that falsely promises users an upgraded “PAN 2.0” card.

According to the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit and the Income Tax Department, these emails are entirely fake and designed to steal personal and financial information from unsuspecting citizens.

The scam operates through phishing emails sent from suspicious addresses such asinfo@smt.plusoasis.com, often with subject lines like “Get Your PAN 2.0 Card.” These emails attempt to lure recipients into clicking on a link that allegedly lets them download a new version of their e-PAN card featuring a QR code. However, instead of leading to a government website, the link redirects users to a fraudulent site crafted to look official. Once there, individuals are asked to enter sensitive details such as their PAN number, Aadhaar number, bank account information, and other personal credentials. This stolen information can then be used for identity theft or financial fraud.

The PIB Fact Check unit posted an alert on social media, clearly stating: “Scam alert!! Have you received an email asking you to click on a link to download your e-PAN Card? … This email is #Fake.” The Income Tax Department also emphasised that it does not send unsolicited emails or SMS messages asking for personal or financial details. Genuine PAN-related services are provided only through official government portals and not via random emails or third-party websites.

The government has advised citizens to remain vigilant and to follow some key safety measures to protect themselves from falling victim to such scams. Firstly, always verify the sender’s email address, legitimate government communications will come from domains ending in.gov.in or.nic.in. Secondly, users are urged never to click on suspicious links or download attachments that claim to be from government agencies without proper verification. Official e-PAN services can only be accessed via the Income Tax Department’s website or NSDL/UTIITSL portals.

In the event of receiving such a phishing email, the government encourages users to report it immediately. Complaints and suspicious emails should be forwarded towebmanager@incometax.gov.in andincident@cert-in.org.in. These agencies are actively monitoring the scam and will take appropriate action to contain the threat.

The warning comes at a critical time when more citizens are relying on digital services for tax filings and financial transactions. Cybercriminals are taking advantage of this growing dependency on digital infrastructure to launch sophisticated scams that mimic official government communication.