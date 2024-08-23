Fake SMS alert! PIB warns of new India Post PAN card scam: Tips to check authenticity
PIB warns of SMS scams posing as India Post messages, urging urgent PAN card updates to avoid account blocks. These messages are fraudulent, and India Post does not request such updates.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has alerted citizens about a recent surge in SMS scams that attempt to deceive individuals by masquerading as messages from India Post. These fraudulent messages claim that recipients must urgently update their PAN card details to avoid their India Post Payments Bank accounts being blocked, leading unsuspecting victims into potential financial jeopardy.