PIB warns of SMS scams posing as India Post messages, urging urgent PAN card updates to avoid account blocks. These messages are fraudulent, and India Post does not request such updates.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has alerted citizens about a recent surge in SMS scams that attempt to deceive individuals by masquerading as messages from India Post. These fraudulent messages claim that recipients must urgently update their PAN card details to avoid their India Post Payments Bank accounts being blocked, leading unsuspecting victims into potential financial jeopardy.

In a statement shared on X, the PIB Fact Check team confirmed that these SMS messages are completely fraudulent. They emphasized that India Post does not send such notifications regarding PAN card updates and urged the public to stay vigilant against such deceptive practices.

The typical fraudulent message might read something like this: "Dear user, your India Post Payments Bank account has been blocked today. Please update your PAN Card immediately. Click here: https://surl.li/iccpf." This message is designed to create a sense of urgency, pushing recipients to click on the link and possibly disclose sensitive information.

To avoid falling victim to such scams, the public is advised to take several precautions:

Exercise Caution with Unexpected Messages: If you receive a text from an unknown sender or an organization you don't typically engage with, treat it with suspicion.

If you receive a text from an unknown sender or an organization you don't typically engage with, treat it with suspicion. Avoid Clicking on Links: Links in unexpected or suspicious messages are often part of phishing attempts aimed at capturing personal data.

Links in unexpected or suspicious messages are often part of phishing attempts aimed at capturing personal data. Verify Information Through Official Channels: If you receive a message that seems to come from a legitimate company, contact the company directly via its official website or phone number to confirm its authenticity.

If you receive a message that seems to come from a legitimate company, contact the company directly via its official website or phone number to confirm its authenticity. Never Share Personal Information via SMS: Sensitive details like bank account numbers or passwords should never be shared in response to a text message.

Sensitive details like bank account numbers or passwords should never be shared in response to a text message. Report Suspicious Messages: If you encounter a fraudulent SMS, report it to your mobile service provider and appropriate authorities.

If you encounter a fraudulent SMS, report it to your mobile service provider and appropriate authorities. Update Your Device: Make sure to update your device regularly.

