Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber cell has released a warning to internet users who are being sent texts with fake links to get back to popular short-video application TikTok.

In a report by PTI, a Maharashtra Cyber official said the department had found that fraudsters were creating fake Tiktok Pro links to trap people who want to download the video-sharing application. The app was is now banned in the country along with several other Chinese apps.

According to the cyber security authority, the links that are being sent via instant messaging applications like WhatsApp even text messages. These links contain malware which are targeted to steal data from the user.

TikTok was recently banned by the Indian government along with 58 other Chinese apps that were claimed to be compromising user data. The short-video making and sharing application was one of the most popular apps on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

The sudden removal of popular apps like TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, ShareIt, and CamScanner has led to creation of Indian alternatives. Users looking for TikTok-like features can opt for other Indian app developers.

Apart from private players in the app development industry, even state governments are rising up to the occassion in order to fill the void left behind by 59 Chinese applications.

The chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee launched a new app called ‘SelfScan’. This new application has been developed by the state's information technology department and as the name suggests, it is built to scan documents. This app was developed as an alternative to CamScanner.

