Fan of Elon Musk? Now you may get a reply from him with new Twitter feature. Details here1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Twitter users can ask Elon Musk anything by subscribing to his official account.
Elon Musk has announced that Twitter users can now subscribe to his account by paying $4 a month and will have the opportunity to ask him anything. The SpaceX CEO also announced he will conduct a discussion on Twitter Spaces just for his subscribers.
