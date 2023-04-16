Elon Musk has announced that Twitter users can now subscribe to his account by paying $4 a month and will have the opportunity to ask him anything. The SpaceX CEO also announced he will conduct a discussion on Twitter Spaces just for his subscribers.

Musk shared his latest plan on Twitter, writing, "Every few weeks, I'll do an ask-me-anything for subscribers only.

In another tweet, he added, "And sometimes a discussion on Spaces.

Once every few weeks, I will do an ask-me-anything for subscribers only — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

Notably, Twitter launched its Subscriptions feature on April 13, which is essentially a rebranding of the Super Follows feature.

Through Twitter Subscriptions, the company will allow users to earn money for the content they create on the platform. Twitter also won't keep any of the money these users earn through the subscription feature for the next 12 months. Content creators will receive nearly 70% of the money generated through the subscription feature on the Twitter app and 93% of the revenue generated on the web version.

In a bid to incentivize the content creators, Musk added that Twitter will also promote their content, and users will have the ability to leave the social media platform at any time while taking their work with them. Furthermore, he says the aim of Twitter is to ‘maximize creator prosperity’.

Musk has been trying to make Twitter profitable ever since he took over the platform in October last year. Twitter under Musk has launched the Twitter Blue subscription, charging users $8/month for the verified checkmark next to their profile. Meanwhile, the company has also started winding down its legacy verified program, meaning even ‘notable’ personalities will have to shell out 8 dollars or lose their blue tick.

Twitter has also seen a flurry of changes this month, starting with the removal of Twitter's blue bird logo and replacing it with the Shiba Inu dog from the Doge meme. Later, Musk decided to remove the letter ‘w’ from Twitter's logo at its San Francisco headquarters. Recently, it was revealed that Twitter isn't even a company anymore, but a subsidiary of X Corp.

Time and again, Musk has made it clear that he wants Twitter to be an "everything app," similar to China's WeChat. It looks like Twitter 2.0 is working full throttle to achieve its owner's ambition.