FanCraze launches NFT collectibles with ICC

According to Anshum Bhambri, CEO of FanCraze, “These are the most exciting times for cricket fans. Undoubtedly, fans have catalysed the growth of cricket over the years through their love, emotions, and aspirations. What we are aiming to do through our partnership with the ICC is to empower these very fans to get closer to the game they love than ever before, by collecting, showcasing and trading their very own slices of cricket history."