Fantasy gaming gets booster shot from NITI Aayog

According to the Supreme Court of India, games of skill, including rummy and horse-racing, are legal. So, states can take those rulings as the code for the country. However, the SC has stayed away from giving its opinion on the DFS, which makes sense, since states in India are allowed to regulate gambling matters within their borders. Many have cited high court rulings from Punjab & Haryana and Rajasthan, which called fantasy sports games of skill, as proof of their legality. However, on 6 March, SC stayed a Bombay HC order in favour of fantasy sports and is yet to hear the case. Whatever the SC decides is expected to become the law.