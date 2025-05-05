Farewell Skype: Microsoft moves users to Teams after 21 years; how to transfer your data

In a landmark move that signals the end of a digital communication era, Microsoft will officially shut down Skype on Monday, 5 May, bringing the curtain down on a platform that once defined online video calling. The announcement, made in February, marks the culmination of Skype’s gradual decline as Microsoft pivots its users towards Microsoft Teams.

The closure will affect both free and paid Skype users, with Skype for Business accounts being fully integrated into Teams. According to Microsoft, Teams will provide users with many of the familiar features of Skype, alongside expanded tools for collaboration and productivity.

What happens to your account?

Existing Skype users need only sign in to Microsoft Teams using their current Skype credentials. Their contacts and chat history will automatically transfer to the new platform. For those unwilling to make the switch, Microsoft is offering the option to export conversations and files for safekeeping or migration to alternative services.

Users will have until January 2026 to either export or delete their Skype data. Anyone who logs in to Microsoft Teams Free before that deadline will retain access to their Skype chat and call history. However, any accounts left inactive will see their data permanently deleted in January 2026.

To export data, users should: Sign in to the Skype Export page with their Microsoft account. Choose to download conversations, files, or both. Submit the request and confirm when prompted. Once notified of completion, click Download to retrieve the data. Why is Skype shutting down?

Once a pioneer in online communication, Skype rose to global prominence following its launch in 2003. Microsoft acquired the platform in 2011 for $8.5 billion, integrating it across Windows, Xbox consoles, and smartphones with aspirations of reaching one billion users.

However, frequent redesigns, performance issues, and bloated updates gradually alienated users. The pandemic further accelerated its decline, as rivals such as Zoom, Slack, Webex and Discord surged in popularity.

