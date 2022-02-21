Farmers employ AI-powered drones to fight crop diseases, insects

“After the footage is captured and sent to our server, it is analysed and within seconds, farmers will be informed of the issues with the crop on the Agriheal app, along with recommendations on how much pesticide to spray and in which part of the field. This will reduce overuse of pesticides among farmers," said Shrivishal Tripathi, assistant professor, electronics and communication engineering (ECE) at IIIT Naya Raipur. As per Anurag Singh, assistant professor, at the institute, the AI model was trained using images captured by drones of crops infected with diseases and insects that commonly appear in India. He said the programme can help identify insects that look similar and are difficult to distinguish without help of machines. He also noted that drones can help farmers inspect large fields, where manual intervention is difficult and inefficient.