Fast and automated: Global tech outage shows hazards of cloud software updates
SummaryWorldwide tech outages after a defective update from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike raise questions about automating software upgrades and whether a handful of dominant suppliers—especially in the cloud—concentrates risk to a dangerous extent.
