FB data theft: How to spot fake apps on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
Meta Inc has released a list of more than 400 apps that are stealing its users login credentials. According to the social media giant, the apps were listed on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Of these 400 malicious apps, about 47 were iOS apps. Facebook has already informed Google and Apple of these malicious apps and is also helping its affected users to secure their accounts.