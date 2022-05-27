FB parent reworks its policy on privacy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After Twitter, Facebook’s parent Meta Platforms has “re-written and redesigned" its privacy policy, earlier known as data policy, to make it simple and easy to comprehend for lay users. Meta said the privacy policy now has shorter sentences, simple language, and “more detailed explanations" on how the social media network is using and sharing information with third parties.
The redesign does not change any of the social network’s existing data collection and sharing practices, Meta added. The new privacy policy will be linked to its so-called Privacy Center where users can learn about the company’s privacy practices across apps and technologies. Meta said it will continue to add guides and controls to the Privacy Center in the coming months.
Meta has also updated its terms of service to make it easier for users to understand how the community guidelines work, so that they are better informed about practices that can lead to termination or suspension of accounts.