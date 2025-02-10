The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is advising Android and iPhone users in the United States to delete any suspicious text messages that appear to be scams, Forbes reported. The FBI has urged users to ‘don’t leave them on your phone’ in a call to delete the messages amid an alert over text messages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's all you need to know This warning comes after the Federal Trade Commission issued an alert about fraudulent text messages that falsely claim individuals owe money for unpaid road tolls.

"If you have received a text warning you owe money for unpaid road tolls, “it’s probably a scam," the FTC said.

It added, “Scammers are pretending to be tolling agencies from coast to coast and sending texts demanding money."

The FTC warned that the scammers are not only stealing the money , but "if you click the link, they could get your personal info (like your driver’s license number) — and even steal your identity." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recent scam alert sent in THIS city A recent alert was issued to residents of Great Falls, Montana, on February 7, warning them about the ongoing scam. According to the notification, it cautioned locals saying, “Great Falls, please be on the lookout for this text scam! A few local people have recently received a text referring to their vehicle having an “outstanding toll bill." This is a SCAM and is not coming from the City of Great Falls. Please do not click the link in the message." Not just Montana, report stated that many other US states Florida, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Washington have also reported these scams.

How to prevent yourself from the scam? FBI says THIS "Check your account using the toll service's legitimate website [or] contact the toll service's customer service phone number," the FBI said, according to the Forbes report.

But if you have already fallen victim to the scam, it urged the users to “take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts [and] dispute any unfamiliar charges."

Who is behind the scam? According to the KnowBe4 report, the culprit behind the scam are likely to be gangs using "updated commercial phishing kits developed by Chinese cybercriminal groups". The report added that the kit includes templates designed specifically to impersonate toll operators in multiple states.

Apart from tolls, it said that these culprits “have used similar tactics to impersonate shipping companies, tax agencies, and immigration services, often targeting individuals new to a country or in vulnerable positions," per the report.

The primary goal is to steal payment card information, store it in mobile wallets, and use it for fraudulent purchases or to launder money through fake companies.