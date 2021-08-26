Social media giant Facebook had announced a partnership with spectacles maker Ray Ban in September last year for something called Project Aria. The project is Facebook ’s experiment to build augmented reality (AR) glasses, which are codenamed Gemini, according to Protocol. Now, a manual the company uploaded to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has revealed more details about the glasses.

According to the manual, the glasses will have a Qualcomm chip, a proximity sensor and the same camera sensors the company used in the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headset. The company uses a magnetic connector to charge the glasses, which can also transfer data, and users will also be able to fit corrective lenses on the glasses.

That said, the manual uploaded to the FCC is version 0.9 of the manual, and is dated August 28, 2020, just about a month before Facebook announced the Facebook partnership. The company could easily have made advancements to the project since then. At the moment, Facebook calls Project Aria a “research device" that can be worn like regular glasses.

The photo on the FCC manual shows a pair of AR glasses that seem to sport Wayfarer-like frames. The manual also suggests that the device will have a companion app, which will presumably be used to upload data to the glasses and tweak various settings.

“Sensors on the Project Aria research device will capture the wearer’s video and audio, as well as their eye tracking and location information. The glasses’ on-device computing power will then be used to encrypt and store information that, when uploaded to separate, designated back-end storage space, will help our researchers figure out how AR can work in the real world," says Facebook on the Project Aria website.

