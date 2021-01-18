FDA publishes Action Plan to regulate AI and ML based products

The April 2019 paper expounded on the role of real-world data in monitoring the safety and effectiveness of AI/ML-based SaMDs. It stated that to fully adopt a total product lifecycle approach to the oversight of AI/ML-based SaMDs, modifications could be supported by collecting and monitoring real-world data. The FDA can then leverage this data to be informed and aware of product changes and evaluate algorithm behavior. The Action Plan stated that the FDA, working with stakeholders on a voluntary basis, will pilot a program aimed at developing a framework that can be used to gather and validate real world metrics and parameters for AI/ML devices. There is currently no timeline provided for this pilot program.

