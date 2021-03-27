WhatsApp account safety: How to activate two-step verification

WhatsApp account safety: How to activate two-step verification2 min read . 02:48 PM IST
Many users across the globe have been using WhatsApp for a long duration. However, new safety features are introduced frequently by the developers of the application. Recently, users have reported that their accounts were either stolen or hacked. This could lead to complete loss of account or even getting banned from the platform altogether.
A user recently shared a story on Reddit about how multiple WhatsApp accounts were banned due to a hacker. The user claimed that one of the WhatsApp group admin mistakenly accepted a request to provide his account’s access to a hacker. The hacker then went on to use objectionable material as the group’s profile picture and even changed the group’s name. This led to WhatsApp banning all accounts in that group.
In order to avoid such circumstances, WhatsApp has instituted a two-step verification method. The two-step verification is an optional feature that adds more security to your WhatsApp account. You’ll see the two-step verification screen after you successfully register your phone number on WhatsApp.
In order to activate this feature user can:
When you enable two-step verification, you have the option to enter your email address. This allows WhatsApp to email you a reset link in case you ever forget your PIN, and also helps safeguard your account.
To help you remember your PIN, WhatsApp will prompt you to periodically enter your PIN. The two-step verification PIN is different from the 6-digit registration code you receive via SMS or phone call while registering a WhatsApp account.
