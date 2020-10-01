Features that will soon be available on Android TVs

Google launched a host of new hardware at the event on 30 September. However, the company also launched a new service that could soon make its way to TV screens near you. Along with the new Google Chromecast, the company has also launched a service called Google TV. According to the company, this new service is designed to help the user easily browse and discover what to watch.

Google claims that from 2021, the new service will be available on televisions from Sony and other Android TV OS partners.

With the use of the new service, Google will be able to band together movies, shows, live TV from across different apps and subscriptions and organize them for the viewer.

Searching across the service can be done by asking Google. Google will provide results from different apps, like Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix and YouTube.

Google TV’s Watchlist will provide a common list to keep track of what to watch and allows the user to bookmark movies and shows to save for later. You can even add to your Watchlist from Google Search on your phone or laptop, and it will be in sync with the TV.

With Google TV, the user will see recommendations for both live TV and other pre-recorded content. The Live tab shows what's airing now and what’s playing next.

The user can also ask Google about the weather, sports scores and more, and get answers right on the TV. The TV will also show compatible connected home devices and control them using just voice.

While not viewing content actively on TV, ambient mode lets the user connect to Google Photos to showcase images. Google TV is also compatible with more than 6,500 apps built for Android TV OS.

For the first time Google’s Chromecast will get a remote. Similar to other platforms like Amazon Fire TV Stick, the new Google Chromecast can be inserted into the TV’s HDMI port to stream 4K HDR content.

Starting today in the U.S., Chromecast with Google TV is available for $49.99 in three colors: Snow, Sunrise and Sky. We will be bringing Chromecast with Google TV to more countries by the end of the year.

