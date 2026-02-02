February smartphone guide: From Galaxy S26 to Vivo V70, list of key phones launching this month

A number of new devices made their debut in January, from the Motorola Signature to the Vivo X200T. However, February is already looking very interesting in terms of new phone launches, with various devices lined up for the ongoing month. Here's a look at all the phones that may launch this month.

Phones launching in February: Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S26 lineup on 25 February during the company’s Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. If leaks are to be believed, Samsung has let go of its thin and light flagship ambitions and will be focusing on its three models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Advertisement

More details on the launch and specifications of the Galaxy S26 series are likely to be unveiled by Samsung in the coming days.

Realme 16: Realme 16 has already received BIS certifications and the phone is expected to debut in India in February.

The phone has already launched in Vietnam, giving us an indication of what to expect from the device.

The Realme 16 comes with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

On the optics front, the Realme 16 is expected to come with a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary shooter with a 2MP monochrome lens. The selfie shooter could use a 50MP lens with an 86-degree field of view.

Advertisement

Vivo V70 series: The Vivo V70 series has already been teased in India, suggesting that the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch the phones soon. Vivo has confirmed that it will be launching the V70 along with the V70 Elite in India. The V70 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, while the V70 Elite will run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Both phones will run on the company’s latest OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Vivo V70 series will debut in India soon

Poco X8 Pro: The Poco X8 Pro has recently received BIS certification and could debut in India soon. An official confirmation from the brand is yet to arrive, but leaks suggest that there could be a Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max device in the lineup.

Advertisement