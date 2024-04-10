Active Stocks
FedEx scam: Bengaluru woman made to strip by scammers posing as govt officers, loses ₹15 lakh

Livemint

A woman in Bengaluru fell victim to cyber scammers who extorted money and made her strip on a webcam by posing as Mumbai police and CBI officials. The fraudsters demanded ₹10.7 lakh for a fake narcotic test and threatened to share her nudes on the dark web.

Woman in Bengaluru becomes victim of a FedEx cyber scamPremium
Woman in Bengaluru becomes victim of a FedEx cyber scam

A woman in Bengaluru has reportedly become prey to cyber scammers who not only extorted money from her but also made her strip on a web camera.

According to a Times of India report, the victim on April 3 received a call who claimed to be a staffer at the Mumbai police department. The caller told the woman that 140 grams of narcotic drugs had arrived through FedEx from Thailand in her name. The man handed over a phone to his friend who claimed himself as a ‘higher official’ in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They both told the woman that a case of human trafficking along with money laundering had been registered against her.

ICICI Bank warns customers against new online fraud, says 'do not…

The men asked her not to reveal the details about the scam to anyone as many bigwigs were also involved in it. They asked her to switch her webcam on and share the screen with them.

The woman was reportedly on calls with the fraudsters for 36 hours and they even made her strip in front of a web cam in the name of a 'narcotic test'.

The cyber fraudsters extorted 10.7 lakh saying they had to verify her past transaction and she also sent 4 lakh using her credit card.

USB charger scam alert! What is ‘Juice-Jacking’ and how to avoid it

After all, the transactions she made, the fraudsters again demanded 10 lakh and threatened they would share her nudes on the dar web.

The woman disconnected the call and sought help from the police. TOI report said that the police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act, extortion and cheating.

Beware of loan sharks! 3 bite-sized hacks to avoid pesky loan scams

Meanwhile, FedEx has alerted customers and asked them to report to the police if anyone asked for personal information in the name of FedEx.

Published: 10 Apr 2024, 08:20 AM IST
