FedEx scam: Bengaluru woman made to strip by scammers posing as govt officers, loses ₹15 lakh
A woman in Bengaluru fell victim to cyber scammers who extorted money and made her strip on a webcam by posing as Mumbai police and CBI officials. The fraudsters demanded ₹10.7 lakh for a fake narcotic test and threatened to share her nudes on the dark web.
A woman in Bengaluru has reportedly become prey to cyber scammers who not only extorted money from her but also made her strip on a web camera.
