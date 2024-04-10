A woman in Bengaluru has reportedly become prey to cyber scammers who not only extorted money from her but also made her strip on a web camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Times of India report, the victim on April 3 received a call who claimed to be a staffer at the Mumbai police department. The caller told the woman that 140 grams of narcotic drugs had arrived through FedEx from Thailand in her name. The man handed over a phone to his friend who claimed himself as a ‘higher official’ in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They both told the woman that a case of human trafficking along with money laundering had been registered against her.

The men asked her not to reveal the details about the scam to anyone as many bigwigs were also involved in it. They asked her to switch her webcam on and share the screen with them.

The woman was reportedly on calls with the fraudsters for 36 hours and they even made her strip in front of a web cam in the name of a 'narcotic test'.

The cyber fraudsters extorted ₹10.7 lakh saying they had to verify her past transaction and she also sent ₹4 lakh using her credit card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After all, the transactions she made, the fraudsters again demanded ₹10 lakh and threatened they would share her nudes on the dar web.

The woman disconnected the call and sought help from the police. TOI report said that the police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act, extortion and cheating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, FedEx has alerted customers and asked them to report to the police if anyone asked for personal information in the name of FedEx.

