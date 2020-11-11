Festival season sees higher digital spend but failed transactions worry users

NEW DELHI: Indian shoppers may have been using digital payment methods, including united payments interface (UPI) and e-Wallets, more frequently amid the festival season but failed transactions are a major cause of concern, according to a study by YouGov and ACI Worldwide, a real-time digital payment software and solutions.

About 39% of Indian consumers prefer digital payments, ahead of debit and credit card payments (26%) and cash (26%), while 9% avoided digital payments completely during the festive season, marginally less than a year ago (10%).

According to the ACI study, digital payments including e-Wallets and UPI payments, were used by 57% of respondents more than twice per week for festive season purchases, up from 43% a year ago. Higher digital payment volumes are also being driven by “power users," with one in three (29%) using digital payments at least once per day, up from 15% last year.

“It is clear from this year’s data that digital payments are becoming more entrenched in the everyday lives of consumers, and for many, these convenient and secure payment types are undoubtedly the preferred choice," said Kaushik Roy, vice president & country leader – South Asia, ACI Worldwide.

India’s strong position in the digital payments space can be attributed to regulation of costs of payment systems, laws in place, availability of alternate payment systems, share of electronic money in payment systems, steps taken by the central government, fast payment systems available in the country, volume and growth of e-money among others, according to a recent payments report by Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

The digital payment push started almost a decade back in the country with limited access to NEFT, RTGS and ECS payments. Later with government efforts following the controversial note ban, digital payments rose sharply. The development of UPI-based payments as well as app-based payments further accelerated the push towards digital, also giving rise to myriad payment systems, entry of non-bank players, and a gradual shift in the customer behaviour from cash to digital payments. The pandemic and the lockdown restrictions have also driven the usage of ‘touchless’ digital payments and contactless cards.

Last month, UPI generated a record $2.07 billion transactions totaling more than ₹3.86 lakh crore in value for the seventh consecutive month. Overall, transactions on the platform have increased nearly two-fold in the past year, with monthly transactions having crossed one billion for the first time in October 2019.

However, when it comes to digital payments, failed transactions is a top concern with 44% of consumers citing it, up from 36% last year.

"Continued successful growth of digital payment volumes — and consumer confidence — will require providers of digital payments infrastructure to ensure they are operating stable, high-capacity systems," added Roy.

Data privacy is also another concern along with fake apps or websites that are part of a scam, cited by 42%. Forty percent also have concerns around fraudulent KYC (Know Your Customer) updates and fake UPI payment links.

Digital payments have boosted India’s shopping aspirations. In terms of spending, one fifth of respondents (21%) used digital payments for purchases of ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 this festive season. Only 4% made purchases exceeding Rs. 50,000. Two thirds are using digital payments for groceries and essentials during the festive season while nearly half used digital payments for electronics, including mobile (48%) and fashion purchases (47%).

E-commerce major Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale this year, for instance, witnessed more than 55% increase in digital payments transactions with a sharp increase in the new to digital customer base.

