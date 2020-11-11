Festival season sees higher digital spend but failed transactions worry users

The digital payment push started almost a decade back in the country with limited access to NEFT, RTGS and ECS payments. Later with government efforts following the controversial note ban, digital payments rose sharply. The development of UPI-based payments as well as app-based payments further accelerated the push towards digital, also giving rise to myriad payment systems, entry of non-bank players, and a gradual shift in the customer behaviour from cash to digital payments. The pandemic and the lockdown restrictions have also driven the usage of ‘touchless’ digital payments and contactless cards.