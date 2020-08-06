Fever FM launches FAB Play music player with customisable audio options

Fever FM, the radio and entertainment arm of HT Media Limited, today launched FAB Play, a customizable, digital audio player for businesses such as retail outlets, malls, hotels and workplaces to make background music and audio management simple and seamless.

FAB Play allows businesses to do customized in-store advertising, brand promotions and events by creating an in-house radio station.

Announcing the launch of FAB Play, Ramesh Menon, Chief Business Officer, New Business and Innovation, HT Media said, “Extensive studies have established that music plays an important role in creating a positive effect on the consumers. We have developed an innovative music application for businesses that combines a vast repertoire of music with cutting-edge technology to deliver customized and targeted brand messages for consumers at their establishments."

FAB Play is hardware agnostic application. It works across mobiles, laptops, desktops or tablets and comes in Windows, Android and iOS versions.

It gives commercial enterprises access to over twenty thousand royalty-free soundtracks. It also helps create brand jingles, company messages, or podcast that can go live at desired schedule.

Moreover, the hardware has dual operating mode - online and offline. The offline mode needs very limited internet speed and connectivity.

Speaking about this, Yatin Naik, Business Head, Fever Audio said, “We modified our product to overcome the conditions of unreliable internet and ran multiple pilots to guarantee seamless experience before offering it to our customers. We have already tested our application in over 1000 stores and confident of its robustness even in the remotest locations".

Some brands that have already signed for FAB Play are Pizza Hut, Liberty, Café Coffee Day and Allen Solly. The hardware is available to every brand across the country.

