Apple iPhone users are facing a problem with their displays . Multiple users have claimed that their iPhone has been displaying a green tint on the screen. The reason has not been confirmed yet but there are speculations that the latest updates might have caused this problem.

The green tint is mainly reported on the iPhone 11 series devices including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. A few iPhone X and iPhone XS users have also reported the same.

Few users have claimed that this new problem occurs when they turn on the Dark Mode on their iPhones. Others claimed that the green tint became more visible when brought the brightness down to a minimum.

Apple users are facing the issue of Tint Green screen pic.twitter.com/JGheWEd0sB — Manvith Reddy (@Mrwhosecool) June 6, 2020

A user facing a similar problem told MacRumours, “ About 25% of the time when I unlock my launch day iPhone 11 Pro the screen looks all washed out with a green tint. After about 3 seconds it flashes back to normal. Anyone ever have this happen or know if this is a problem on ‌iPhone‌ 11s? I should probably do a restore / set up as new but I'm trying to avoid that if possible."

While users that have updated their device to the latest 13.5 version have been complaining about this issue, other iPhone users on 13.4 have also been reporting it. An interesting thing to note is that iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models have IPS LCD and OLED displays respectively. The green tint issue has been reported on both. This indicated that the problem might lie in the software. Apple might be able to fix the problem with the next iOS update.

