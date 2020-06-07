Few Apple iPhone users report green tint on display

While users that have updated their device to the latest 13.5 version have been complaining about this issue, other iPhone users on 13.4 have also been reporting it. An interesting thing to note is that iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models have IPS LCD and OLED displays respectively. The green tint issue has been reported on both. This indicated that the problem might lie in the software. Apple might be able to fix the problem with the next iOS update.