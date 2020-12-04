Few iPhone 12 Pro owners report battery drainage issue

iPhone 12 Pro has been on sale for a while now. A few users of the Apple flagship iPhone claim that their new devices are experiencing aggressive battery drain issues, despite their phone being on standby. Apple is popular to optimizing their hardware and software extremely well, which provides an impressive standby time in terms of battery life.

The issue was raised on an Apple’s discussions forum where a user complained that a new iPhone 12 Pro was showing an unusual battery activity. The complainant with the username Master26A claimed that despite his/her new iPhone 12 Pro screen being off most of the time, the battery was draining much quicker. The user even turned off 5G, which has proved to have a heavy impact on smartphone battery. However, that did not affect the battery drainage issue.

Other iPhone 12 Pro users also came forward in response to the post as reported a similar issue with their newly bought iPhone 12 Pro. Many users have shared their battery graphs along with their screen on/off statistics. While the screen is apparently turned off for a few hours at a stretch, the battery drain continues at the same pace.

Apple has reduced the battery size on the new iPhone 12 Pro and even the iPhone 12 Pro Max compared to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Despite the slightly smaller battery size and the more power-hungry 5G connectivity, not all iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max users have reported any such issue with the battery drain.

Apple is yet to acknowledge the issue. Considering that many users have come forward to report an almost identical issue, the problem could be fixed through a future software update.

