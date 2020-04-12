A few Samsung Galaxy smartphones have started bricking after the company rolled out the latest Android 10 update. The company’s popular mid-range device Samsung Galaxy M31 is one of the devices that has been reported to brick after receiving the latest update. The new update comes with the April security patch.

A few users on Twitter have claimed that their devices became unresponsive after the installation process began. Galaxy A70 devices that were running on Samsung’s OneUI have also reported a similar issue with the update. A report by SamMobile claims that the A70 was bricking due to hardware mismatch. However, the same can’t be said for Galaxy M31 yet.

My Samsung m31 phone is not functioning after April security patch, my phone is continuous on 5 to 7 hours and do not reset. What am doing now my phone is not working #SamsungMembers #samsunggalaxy pic.twitter.com/j163yuUXKN — Gourav Kumar Panigrahi (@Gouravoriginal) April 12, 2020

A few reports suggested that Samsung has paused the roll out of the software but few users are still posting about the faulty update. Considering the current situation in the country, users will not be able to take the device to Samsung’s service centres which are shut till the lockdown ends.

For Samsung Galaxy M31 users who haven’t updated their phone yet, it is highly advisable that they skip the latest update till Samsung fixes the issue. Currently, the service centres are expected to remain closed till the lockdown lasts in the country. Various states that have been adversely affected by the virus outbreak have pleaded with the centre to extend the lockdown.

