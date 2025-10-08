FICCI Frames 2025: Kalli Purie says AI can make journalism more 'efficient and less monotonous'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): The second day of FICCI Frames 2025 in Mumbai saw an insightful conversation between India Today Group Editorial Director (Broadcast & New Media) Kalli Purie and Contributing Editor at Business Standard, Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. The session, titled "Credibility in the Age of Chaos & Media's Role in Shaping India's Identity," focused on how technology, especially artificial intelligence, is changing the media landscape.

During the conversation that took place on Wednesday, Purie said that she feels that instead of fearing new technology, the best way forward is to understand and use it wisely, adding how AI can help remove repetitive tasks like transcriptions, which she described as "boring," and allow journalists to focus on creative storytelling instead.

"AI, I see it as a new technology, and being fearful of it is not going to help. I think you're going to jump in and dive first, getting to the depths of the technology and mastering it before it masters you. That way, you can use it, and the uses for it will emerge as you go along. We had never thought of this idea, but because it is being socialised across the teams, different people on the teams are thinking about how to make their lives more efficient and better, right? One part is that it takes out the monotony--nobody likes to do transcription. You know how boring it is. AI lets you do that," said Purie.

"But things like this, where you can create expansive footage and visuals without any shoots, are allowing you to do that. It's allowing you to create AI anchors to do things when anchors don't want to be on shifts, say at 3 a.m. It's allowing us to create AI versions of anchors, of course, with permission, so that when they're away or on the field, we can still use them in the studio. So, I think the idea is to create efficiency, reduce monotony, but also to be at the centre of the technology and see where it goes," she added.

The ongoing FICCI Frames 2025 event, marking its 25th year, is one of the largest conventions in the media and entertainment industry in India.

The inaugural ceremony of the event was graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, where he was accompanied by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who engaged in a light-hearted yet insightful conversation with the Chief Minister.

During their appearance at the event, CM Fadnavis reflected on the Indian film industry, speaking at length about his personal experiences, the development of the film ecosystem, and other related topics.

He also emphasised the need to bring more films to create awareness about "digital warfare."In response to Akshay Kumar's question about a film that inspired him, the Maharashtra CM named Anil Kapoor starrer 'Nayak: The Real Hero'.