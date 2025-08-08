Fiery Orange iPhone 17 Pro coming? This bold leak leaves fans divided and surprised!

The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could be available in an unexpected orange finish, according to recent leaks. Alongside the usual understated shades of black, white and dark blue, the vibrant hue would mark a departure from the typically muted tones of Apple’s Pro range.

Leaked video shows Orange dummy unit A short video shared by leaker Majin Bu appears to show a dummy unit in the colour, revealing a noticeably bright and eye-catching finish. Reaction online has been divided. While Bu described it as looking “so good,” others were far less complimentary. One user labelled it “the worst colour in iPhone history,” while another said it was “hideous.” Some, however, expressed enthusiasm, with one comment suggesting it could be “the winner in this year’s upgrade” if the colour makes it to market.

Launch date speculation and expected specifications Whether the orange option is genuine remains unconfirmed, and rumours of Apple’s colour choices have been wrong in the past. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 line-up in early September, with one leak pointing to a 9 September announcement. This would align with previous reports, including from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, indicating a launch window between 8 and 12 September.

Speculation about the hardware suggests that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could use the new A19 chip, while the Pro versions may be fitted with the more powerful A19 Pro processor. Reported display sizes include 6.3 inches for both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, 6.5 inches for the iPhone 17 Air, and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple has yet to confirm any details, so the orange iPhone remains, for now, a possibility rather than a certainty.