FIFA 23 India for PlayStation, Xbox prices could hike! What to expect

The all time favourite EA Sports game, FIFA 23, will launch on Sep 23, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Stadia. This game is available to pre-order through the official channels. According to a notable tipster, the publisher EA Sport and its Indian distributor E-xpress have increased the prices of FIFA 23 in India. It is said that only PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game will be affected by this supposed hike in prices.

