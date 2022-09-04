FIFA 23 India for PlayStation, Xbox prices could hike! What to expect

As per the claims by tipster 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani), the price of the FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X will be hiked to ₹4,799 from ₹4,499. Similarly, this version could cost ₹4,299 instead of ₹3,999 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
The all time favourite EA Sports game, FIFA 23, will launch on Sep 23, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Stadia. This game is available to pre-order through the official channels. According to a notable tipster, the publisher EA Sport and its Indian distributor E-xpress have increased the prices of FIFA 23 in India. It is said that only PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game will be affected by this supposed hike in prices.
As per the claims by tipster 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani), the price of the FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X will be hiked to ₹4,799 from ₹4,499.
Similarly, this version could cost ₹4,299 instead of ₹3,999 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The tipster speculates that EA might have taken this step due to foreign currency fluctuations.
FIFA 23’s prices in India recently caused a buzz when Epic Games accidentally listed the game for ₹4.8 on its online store. Early birds were able to take the advantage of the game priced at the lowest ever instead of the usual amount ₹4,799. However, no other platform experienced this error, including Steam.
Epic Games corrected the error. Eventually, EA Sports sent out a series of emails to apologise for the error. Furthermore, the company assured those early buyers that they will be able to keep the copy.
FIFA 23 might be the last game in the decades-spanning franchise and will be called EA Sports FC from next year as it debuts women’s leagues in the franchise for the first time. The game brings several new features like the upgraded HyperMotion2 technology, women’s leagues, and more.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was also speculated that Electronic Arts (EA), is reportedly all set to work on Marvel's Black Panther character game.
According to games journalist Jeff Grubb, EA is working on a codenamed Project Rainier which is title based project on Marvel's Wakandan superhero. It is believed that a new unnamed studio headlined by ex-Monolith VP Kevin Stephens is developing the game. The news emerged after Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
