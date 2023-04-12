FIFA 23 title update 11 brings exciting tweaks and fixes. Find out what's new

The patch notes for Title Update 11 of FIFA 23 have been released by EA Sports, giving gamers a preview of the modifications that will be made to the virtual soccer game. While not the most extensive update to date, it includes several noteworthy adjustments and bug fixes that have the potential to enhance the gameplay experience for both casual and competitive players alike.

FIFA 23 has incorporated Hypermotion 2.0, making it one of the most lifelike and genuine portrayals of soccer in the renowned franchise's history. Nevertheless, this emphasis on realism has not always appealed to gamers who prefer a more arcade-style approach to the game. Title Update 11 seeks to address this issue by introducing modifications that cater to these players' preferences.

Title Update #11 will soon be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One versions of FIFA 23.



Full TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker.https://t.co/12H7wMDGUC — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) April 11, 2023

FIFA Direct Communication has disclosed the complete patch notes for Title Update 11 on Twitter, announcing the extensive modifications. One of the most notable changes is that players can now execute chained Skill Moves more reliably when they don't repeat the same Skill Move consecutively. Additionally, the update includes various enhancements to CONMEBOL competitions, including updated kits, tifos, trophies, audio, ad boards, portraits, broadcast packages, text descriptions, balls, competitions, and crowds, as well as revised competition schedules.

Skill moves play a vital role in the current meta of FIFA 23, enabling players to create space in tight situations while also providing entertainment value. Athletes with five-star skill moves and high dribbling stats tend to be dominant on the virtual pitch, but even the most skilled dribblers are unable to chain these maneuvers together rapidly in the game.

To make the gameplay experience more authentic, FIFA 23 developers chose to limit the chaining of skill moves, which has negatively impacted offensive plays on the virtual pitch. However, Title Update 11, which is set to release soon, will allow gamers to chain skill moves more efficiently, as long as they avoid repetitive spamming of the same move. This will provide players with more opportunities to showcase their dribbling skills and overcome their opponents' defense.

The update will be available for various game versions, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, though the exact release date has not been disclosed by EA Sports yet.