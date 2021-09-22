NFTs, the new craze in cricket and Bollywood

While the technology has mostly been used for selling digital art, music and videos via auctions, Sharma noted that celebrities’ involvement would open up newer avenues. Most celebrities want to use NFTs for fan engagement around one of their works, he said. For instance, a celebrity could make a single ticket for his film an NFT and reward the highest bidder not only with the ticket but an in-person meeting or a poster. The bidding process alone helps create fan engagement.

