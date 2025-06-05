Final Fantasy Tactics returns once again with remastered edition - The Ivalice Chronicles; all details here

It’s never truly a Sony State of Play presentation without some kind of Final Fantasy news, and Square Enix was not about to disappoint today. This year, the JRPG giant revealed a new take on an iconic 1997 classic, Final Fantasy Tactics.
This is a game that’s no stranger to additional content, seeing not only two new games in its wake in the Final Fantasy Tactics Advance series, but countless remasters and re-releases, from the vaunted War of the Lions edition on PSP to its recreations on Android and iOS.
Today, we were treated to the latest version, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, which looks to solve the eternal problem of “which version to play?” by simply including both.
Yes, If you want to play the original FINAL FANTASY TACTICS, Square Enix said you can opt for the classic version, which “unites the graphics and gameplay of the original 1997 version with the renowned War of the Lions translation”.
There are few changes to the original game, the company said, adding that it “stays true to the original in almost every aspect, but includes some handy features such as auto save”.
The company describes the game as “a tactical RPG that tells the true history of a troubled land”.
For the uninitiated, but interested, here's what the blog says: “Following the death of the king, a mere boy of two ascends the throne. That means whoever is named regent essentially rules the land. Two dukes vie for the position - Goltanna the Black Lion and Larg the White Lion. These powerful figures are destined to clash, and the resulting conflict would become known as the War of the Lions. Amid this backdrop appears Ramza, third son of House Beoulve, and Delita, a commoner raised among nobles. As the pair attempt to chart a course through this tumultuous age, a mighty current draws them ever closer to the abyss. It’s a powerful tale full of drama, emotion, love and betrayal — and regarded as one of the best in the entire FINAL FANTASY series! (sic)”
