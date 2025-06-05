Final Fantasy Tactics returns once again with remastered edition - The Ivalice Chronicles; all details here

It’s never truly a Sony State of Play presentation without some kind of Final Fantasy news, and Square Enix was not about to disappoint today. This year, the JRPG giant revealed a new take on an iconic 1997 classic, Final Fantasy Tactics.

This is a game that’s no stranger to additional content, seeing not only two new games in its wake in the Final Fantasy Tactics Advance series, but countless remasters and re-releases, from the vaunted War of the Lions edition on PSP to its recreations on Android and iOS.

Today, we were treated to the latest version, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, which looks to solve the eternal problem of “which version to play?” by simply including both.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles — All you need to know In its blog announcing the comeback, Square Enix said: “One of the greatest games in the entire FINAL FANTASY series is back! FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles releases September 30th for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.”

As per the statement, the creation comes from some members of the original 1997 release team, coupled with new developers.

The This enhanced version, the company said, “features everything that made the 1997 PlayStation original so acclaimed”, including the story line, strategic battles, and flexible job system, while adding new content.

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles has numerous enhancements including a brand-new user interface. The compay said the game's UI has been “completely overhauled” to make it more approachable and intuitive, and quicker and easier to control your units, see turn order, etc.

It also has updated visuals, with the graphics “reworked to look great on HD displays… vibrant 3D battlegrounds and detailed pixel art”.

The story also features an all new voice cast in English and Japanese, namely: Joe Pitts (Ramza), Gregg Lowe (Delita), Hannah Melbourn (Agrias), Timothy Watson (Cidolfus), Harry McEntire (Mustadio), Ben Starr (Dycedarg), and cameos by Cody Christian (Cloud Strife from FINAL FANTASY VII remake series) and Briana White (Aerith Gainsborough from FINAL FANTASY VII remake series).

This time, gameplay also comes with tactical view so that you can get the lay of the land and plan your actions across the battlefield.

There is also the option to speed up battles, “to blow through easy fights or quickly practice with different team compositions”.

Updates also include new difficulty levels which can be adjusted to your playstyle.

The game will release September 30, 2025 for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

It’s available to preorder today for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

What about the original game? Can I still play? Yes, If you want to play the original FINAL FANTASY TACTICS, Square Enix said you can opt for the classic version, which “unites the graphics and gameplay of the original 1997 version with the renowned War of the Lions translation”.

There are few changes to the original game, the company said, adding that it “stays true to the original in almost every aspect, but includes some handy features such as auto save”.

How to buy FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: The Ivalice Chronicles? Standard Edition: Available for preorder today for PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Deluxe Edition: Available to preorder today for PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Collector’s Box: Available on the Square Enix Store, to buy with the game, which is not packaged inside the box, but will be shipped together.

What is FINAL FANTASY TACTICS — The Ivalice Chronicles? The company describes the game as “a tactical RPG that tells the true history of a troubled land”.

For the uninitiated, but interested, here's what the blog says: “Following the death of the king, a mere boy of two ascends the throne. That means whoever is named regent essentially rules the land. Two dukes vie for the position - Goltanna the Black Lion and Larg the White Lion. These powerful figures are destined to clash, and the resulting conflict would become known as the War of the Lions. Amid this backdrop appears Ramza, third son of House Beoulve, and Delita, a commoner raised among nobles. As the pair attempt to chart a course through this tumultuous age, a mighty current draws them ever closer to the abyss. It’s a powerful tale full of drama, emotion, love and betrayal — and regarded as one of the best in the entire FINAL FANTASY series! (sic)”