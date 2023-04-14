Final Fantasy XVI reveals impressive gameplay and new mechanics at State of Play Event

Final Fantasy XVI reveals impressive gameplay and new mechanics at State of Play Event3 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 04:52 PM IST
- The presentation also showcased a fast travel mechanic, and a montage of stunning locations ranging from dungeons, lakesides, sprawling bazaars, and warzones, all accompanied by Torgal, the trusty wolf companion who can be given commands.
At the State of Play event held on Friday, Final Fantasy XVI was showcased in an extended gameplay reveal that lasted 25 minutes. The footage mainly focused on the game's summonable Eikons and combat mechanics. Producer Naoki Yoshida emphasized that players do not need to have played the previous games to enjoy Final Fantasy XVI, which is a separate entry in the series.
