Final Fantasy XVI reveals impressive gameplay and new mechanics at State of Play Event

At the State of Play event held on Friday, Final Fantasy XVI was showcased in an extended gameplay reveal that lasted 25 minutes. The footage mainly focused on the game's summonable Eikons and combat mechanics. Producer Naoki Yoshida emphasized that players do not need to have played the previous games to enjoy Final Fantasy XVI, which is a separate entry in the series.

The game has incorporated real-time action and RPG features similar to Devil May Cry and has abandoned the turn-based combat system, making it the first game in the franchise to do so. The lead character, Clive Rosfield, First Shield of Rosaria, will have a hideout in the game. Final Fantasy XVI is set to release on June 22, exclusively on the PS5.

During the presentation, Yoshida described Final Fantasy XVI's gameplay as a "high-speed rollercoaster ride." The game will feature Clive as the sole playable character in the fantastical world of Valisthea. Clive's story will unfold across three distinct periods of his life: his teenage years, his twenties, and his thirties. To better understand his journey to becoming a sworn warrior, the game will incorporate flashback events that take players back even further.

Interestingly, navigation will primarily rely on a world map that updates with new locations and objective markers as the player progresses through the narrative. The main storyline is estimated to take around 35 hours to complete, with a total playtime of 70-80 hours for full completion.

The presentation also showcased a fast travel mechanic, and a montage of stunning locations ranging from dungeons, lakesides, sprawling bazaars, and warzones, all accompanied by Torgal, the trusty wolf companion who can be given commands. Combat in Final Fantasy XVI is flashy and happens in real-time, with Clive using skills he learned by defeating Eikons, magical beasts.

This gameplay footage reveals elemental attacks, such as creating a path of piercing icicles, infusing weapons with fire, and breathing out blue flames using a dragon Eikon's power, which resembles Elden Ring's Grafted Dragon. Players can collect ability points by defeating enemies, which can then be used to unlock equipped Eikon abilities or upgrade existing ones. The process is relatively straightforward.

To make the game more accessible to players who are not familiar with action games, Final Fantasy XVI includes "timely accessories." These accessories were demonstrated in the demo with a combination of the Ring of Timely Focus and the Ring of Timely Strikes. The rings slow down time, allowing players to execute a heavy combo attack with just one button press. Additionally, there is an item that fully automates evasion. Yoshida also mentioned that any party members who accompany Clive on his journey will be AI-driven and provide support during combat.

In Final Fantasy XVI, all paths lead back to a hideout that features shops where players can buy weapons and consumables, and a blacksmith who can assist with upgrading armaments. Players can also access the Arete Stone in the hideout to enter a virtual training area where they can refine their attacks and other skill moves. An Arcade mode is also included in the game, allowing players to compete for high scores with others online.

Moreover, players can expect to engage in battles with a variety of enemies in the overworld, including Dominants who wield the powers of Eikons, colossal beasts, and mechanized monsters of an ancient civilization.

According to developer Square Enix, the highlight of the game is the Eikon v Eikon battles, which may occasionally feature quick-time events due to their cinematic scale. These battles will vary depending on the encountered Eikon, with each showdown being unique and offering a different gameplay experience, ranging from a 3D scrolling shooter to a heavyweight wrestling match with devastating attacks that encompass the entire battlefield, as explained by Yoshida.

Final Fantasy XVI will be released exclusively on the PS5 on June 22. A PC version was originally planned for release six months later, but Yoshida stated that it may take longer to fully optimize the port.