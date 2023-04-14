Final Fantasy XVI reveals impressive gameplay and new mechanics at State of Play Event

To make the game more accessible to players who are not familiar with action games, Final Fantasy XVI includes "timely accessories." These accessories were demonstrated in the demo with a combination of the Ring of Timely Focus and the Ring of Timely Strikes. The rings slow down time, allowing players to execute a heavy combo attack with just one button press. Additionally, there is an item that fully automates evasion. Yoshida also mentioned that any party members who accompany Clive on his journey will be AI-driven and provide support during combat.