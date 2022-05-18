“While the financial services industry appears to be in the early phases of deployment, the evolution to an interoperable multi-cloud IT infrastructure that spans a mix of private and public clouds is underway," said Anand Akela, vice president of Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix. “As information security and operational resiliency remain front and centre for financial services organizations, they must look to hybrid multi-cloud solutions with integrated manageability and security, and the ability to quickly move apps among cloud infrastructures cost-effectively."