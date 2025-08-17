Fired by Elon Musk, ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal launches AI startup, Deep Research API

Former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter (now known as X), Parag Agrawal, in a social media post announced that he has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) startup named 'Deep Research API' in efforts to take over ChatGPT in the world AI development race.

Advertisement

In the post, Agrawal said that the first goal of the company is to 'outperform' both humans and all leading models including GPT-5 from Open AI. He also called the target two of the hardest benchmarks to beat in the industry.

"We launched our Deep Research API - it's the first to outperform both humans and all leading models including GPT-5 on two of the hardest benchmarks," said Agrawal in his post on LinkedIn.

Parag Agrawal's AI footsteps The former Twitter boss also highlighted that his company is already powering millions of research tasks on a daily basis for ambitious startups and public enterprise companies.

Parag Agrawal is also the founder of the AI startup, Parallel Web Systems Inc., which is based in Palo Alto, California, United States. He said that the company offers automation facilities which companies use to carry out traditionally-human workflows with 'exceeding human-level accuracy.

Advertisement

"We already power millions of research tasks every day, across ambitious startups and public enterprises," said Agrawal in his post.

Who is Parag Agrawal? Parag Agrawal is well-known in the industry for serving as the CEO of the social media giant, Twitter. Elon Musk fired Agrawal after taking over the company in 2022.

Advertisement

Agrawal started out his career as a Researcher at Microsoft in 2006, and after a few months, he shifted to the same position at Yahoo. In 2009, he again returned to Microsoft Corp.; however, after a brief run with the company, he joined the US-based telecom giant, AT&T.

Also Read | US judge allows ex-Twitter execs to sue Elon Musk for severance

In October 2011, Agrawal finally joined Twitter as a Distinguished Software Engineer and after serving for over six years, he became the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the global giant.

After spending over four years as the company's CTO, Parag Agrawal was promoted to the CEO role in November 2021.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Parag Agrawal was from the Atomic Energy Central School in India, and later finished his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay with a Bachelor's in Technology in Computer Science and Engineering.

Advertisement