Elon Musk reacted to Alex Cohen's claim of being fired from Meta amid DEI cuts, where Cohen stated his role was crucial for company culture. Meta is disbanding its DEI programs due to changing legal landscapes, as confirmed by an internal memo from VP Janelle Gale.

Alex Cohen's social media post on Meta cutting DEI programs left everyone in splits - including president elect Donald Trump's first buddy Elon Musk.

Hours after Meta announced that it is cutting DEI programs, the founder of Hello Patient said, "I was fired from Meta today. I created the policy that provided tampons in all the men's restrooms. I was shocked to see my role eliminated as part of the DEI cuts. The work I was doing was so crucial for our company culture. I know I'll land on my feet after this and come back stronger. Onwards!," in a post on social media platform X.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the post with a laughing emoticon.

What are DEI job cuts? Meta has recently made a major policy change and announced that it is disbanding its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programmes.

The policy change was confirmed in an internal memo sent by Meta to its employees (via Axios), reportedly written by vice president of human resources, Janelle Gale.

Explaining the reasoning behind terminating DEI programme, the memo read, "the legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States is changing"

"The Supreme Court of the United States has recently made decisions signaling a shift in how courts will approach DEI. … The term 'DEI' has also become charged, in part because it is understood by some as a practice that suggests preferential treatment of some groups over others." Gale further added.

The Tampon Row Meanwhile, a New York Times report claims that Meta has ordered the removal of tampons from Meta offices in Silicon Valley, Texas and New York. The tampons were reportedly provided by Meta for non-binary and transgender employees who used the men's restroom.