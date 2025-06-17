Firefly goes mobile: Adobe debuts AI-powered creative app for image and video generation

Adobe has launched a standalone version of its Firefly application for Android and iOS, aiming to make its artificial intelligence (AI) image and video generation tools more accessible to everyday users. The move places the company’s suite of creative AI features into a streamlined mobile interface for the first time.

Key features The new app brings with it several key tools, including generative fill, generative expand, text-to-image, text-to-video, and image-to-video functions. Generative fill allows users to seamlessly erase unwanted elements from photos or introduce new objects that weren’t originally there. Generative expand, meanwhile, enables images to be stretched to different aspect ratios, a useful function for tailoring content to various social media platforms.

The Firefly app's text-based creation process is similar to offerings from other major tech players such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta. In the case of video content, the app currently produces clips that are up to five seconds long.

Although these AI features have already been integrated into Adobe’s flagship programmes like Photoshop and Lightroom, the Firefly mobile app aims to showcase them in a more focused and user-friendly format. It also allows users to choose between Adobe’s proprietary AI models and those developed by OpenAI or Google for generating images and videos.

While the Firefly app is free to download, content generation requires credits. Users without an existing Adobe Creative Cloud subscription can opt for a new $4.99-a-month plan, which grants additional credits and unlocks access to premium features, according to a spokesperson speaking to Bloomberg.

Content created on the app is automatically synced with a user's Creative Cloud account, allowing for further editing on desktop platforms.