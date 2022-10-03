Firms boost 5G budgets on likely demand, better investment returns

About half of Indian enterprises surveyed by KPMG said they have increased budgets, especially for non time-critical communications use cases. The report was released at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, a four-day telecom event held in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the rollout of 5G services on Saturday. While Airtel has said that it will start offering 5G services to customers in eight cities, Reliance Jio has said its services will begin from Diwali. The report also found that over 85% of enterprises across sectors are anticipating a return on investment (ROI) of 20% in 5G and other industry 4.0 use cases.